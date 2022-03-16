Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.25.

CIGI stock opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

