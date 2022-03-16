Colefax Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CFX opened at GBX 660 ($8.58) on Wednesday. Colefax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.49). The stock has a market cap of £52.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 676.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 652.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Colefax Group alerts:

Colefax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.