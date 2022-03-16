Colefax Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CFX opened at GBX 660 ($8.58) on Wednesday. Colefax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.49). The stock has a market cap of £52.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 676.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 652.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Colefax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
