Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $84.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.11.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. Cognex has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.