Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $$61.62 on Wednesday. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $79.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the following segments: Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

