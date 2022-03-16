CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $218.54

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.54 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 193.40 ($2.51). CLS shares last traded at GBX 199.60 ($2.60), with a volume of 400,110 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.77) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.36. The company has a market capitalization of £847.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 2.77%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 49,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £103,088.07 ($134,054.71). Also, insider Lennart Sten purchased 40,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($115,474.64). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 89,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,203,788.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

