Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in February

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

