ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 50.6% in February

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CTR opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
