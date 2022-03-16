ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 50.6% in February

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CTR opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

