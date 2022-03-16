Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 6,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMMGet Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

