Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CMTG stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.
About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)
