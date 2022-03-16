Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CMTG stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

