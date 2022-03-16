Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CMTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,856,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $8,064,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $13,091,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.