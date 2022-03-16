Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLZNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of CLZNY opened at $16.12 on Monday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

