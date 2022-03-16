Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRN shares. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of CTRN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,280. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

