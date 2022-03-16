Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Citi Trends updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

CTRN opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $291.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,280. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

