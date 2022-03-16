CION Invt (CION) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

CION Invt (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) is one of 685 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CION Invt to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CION Invt and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 183 716 1017 21 2.45

CION Invt currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.03%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.10%. Given CION Invt’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CION Invt and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $157.35 million $118.76 million 9.96 CION Invt Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -21.02

CION Invt’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CION Invt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 75.48% 7.94% 4.16% CION Invt Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

Dividends

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. CION Invt pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CION Invt lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

CION Invt peers beat CION Invt on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

CION Invt Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

