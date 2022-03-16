Cintas (CTAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY22 guidance at $10.70-10.95 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $382.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas has a 1-year low of $328.57 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cintas by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

