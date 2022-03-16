Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,086,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 3,327,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.2 days.

OTCMKTS CNNWF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 13,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,721. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CNNWF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineworld Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.