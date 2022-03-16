Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $98.95. 1,268,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,875. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.