Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Marissa Andrada Sells 1,456 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,493.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,484.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,684.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $449,935,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

