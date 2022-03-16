China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Down 36.4% in February

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEA stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.19.

CEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

