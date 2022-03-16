Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 882,400 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the February 13th total of 1,374,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

