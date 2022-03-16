Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO Sells $831,705.84 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $831,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Mariner Greenman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10.

Cerus stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $842.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after acquiring an additional 719,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 354,008 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Cerus by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 302,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

