Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.17

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 18518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Certara alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $2,143,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,389 shares of company stock worth $10,355,111 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after buying an additional 1,034,482 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Certara by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after buying an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Certara by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,304,000 after buying an additional 333,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.