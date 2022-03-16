Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $707.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $784.83 and its 200 day moving average is $865.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

