Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

