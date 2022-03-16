Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.