Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.04.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

