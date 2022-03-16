Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 395,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day moving average of $191.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

