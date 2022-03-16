Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Masco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

