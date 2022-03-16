Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $93.71 and last traded at $93.59, with a volume of 223114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

