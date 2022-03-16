Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.81 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $136.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.39 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.