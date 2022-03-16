Centaur Media Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CAU opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.02 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. Centaur Media has a 1-year low of GBX 34.68 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Centaur Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
