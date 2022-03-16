Centaur Media Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CAU opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.02 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. Centaur Media has a 1-year low of GBX 34.68 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

