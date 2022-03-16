CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,571,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 77,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the period.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

