CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $232,038.24 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CBZ opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CBIZ by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after buying an additional 331,312 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter.

CBZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.