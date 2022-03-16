cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 122,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 293,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%.
cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.
