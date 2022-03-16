cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 122,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 293,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in cbdMD by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in cbdMD by 41.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in cbdMD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in cbdMD by 6,360.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

