Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 152,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,936. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

