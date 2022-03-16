Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,054,394 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $207,275,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,005,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 399,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

