Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 211.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

