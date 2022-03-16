Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABGY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $841.33.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.