CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $200.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CarLotz by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CarLotz by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.