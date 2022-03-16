Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
CJT traded up C$1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$153.54. 49,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$173.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$182.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$144.14 and a 12-month high of C$214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.18.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
