Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

CJT traded up C$1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$153.54. 49,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$173.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$182.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$144.14 and a 12-month high of C$214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20.

Get Cargojet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.