Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,305,925 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,305,925 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $47,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,637,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,572. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

