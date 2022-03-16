Carbon Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $160,764.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.80 or 0.06709080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,541.61 or 0.99895858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,699,433 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.