CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 3,551 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

