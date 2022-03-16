CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 172,870 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 373,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

