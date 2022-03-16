CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $362,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at $206,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 36.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

