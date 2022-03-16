CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $327,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CHWY opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,861.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85.
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
