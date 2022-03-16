CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $327,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

NYSE CHWY opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,861.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.