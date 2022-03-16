CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 6,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

