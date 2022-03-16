CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,100 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at $3,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 83.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 58.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.39. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

