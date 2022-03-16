CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CarMax by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CarMax by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in CarMax by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.39 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

