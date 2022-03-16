Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CPLP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPLP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 79,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

